Bryan Danielson took to Twitter today to issue a warning to Lee Moriarty ahead of their match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Danielson noted that Moriarty has impressed him with his dedication to learning the fundamentals of the ring, but tonight he will learn an equally important lesson on the nature of violence.

“Teacher. Student. The former is always the latter. @TheLeeMoriarty has impressed me with his dedication to mastering wrestling fundamentals. But on tonight’s #AEWDynamite he will learn an equally important lesson on the nature of violence. Maybe he can teach me something as well,” Danielson wrote.

Moriarty apparently responded to Danielson with a Bruce Lee clip. He captioned it with, “Violence doesn’t require anger, but emotional content goes a long way. @AEW #AEWDynamite”

Danielson vs. Moriarty was booked after Danielson recently confronted Jon Moxley and pitched working with him and some of AEW’s up & coming wrestlers, including Moriarty. Last Friday’s Rampage saw Matt Sydal and Moriarty confront dandelion backstage, over how Danielson previously mentioned Moriarty as a part of a group with Moxley. Moriarty then interrupted Sydal and Danielson, making it known he did not like people talking about him like he wasn’t right there in front of them. Danielson said he liked to see someone step up, and the challenge was issued.

Below are the full tweets from Danielson and Moriarty:

