During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Carmella joined the show to promote her and Graves’ upcoming YouTube reality series titled “Corey & Carmella”. While talking about the show, Carmella also spoke about WrestleMania 38 coming up and what she’d like to do on the show given that she is currently one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

“I am one half of the Tag Team Champions, although we haven’t really been doing much as of late,” Carmella said. “I have no idea what’s in the future for the Tag Team Champions, I would really like to have a WrestleMania moment. I’ve never had a WrestleMania moment in my entire career and I’ve been here since 2016. You can say I won the WrestleMania Women’s battle royal and that was great, but I’m talking, I want a moment.

“I want a prominent storyline, I want a championship match at WrestleMania, I’ve never had that in my career and I want that. I think some people may say I’ve had my time in my career, I won Money in the Bank, cashed in on Charlotte Flair but why is that the only thing that I have to be known for? I’m so much more than that and I want to be so much more than that, and I think that’s okay to want more than that.”

On a previous appearance on After the Bell, Carmella spoke about her reputation as a Women’s wrestler and stated why she doesn’t believe she’ll ever be properly respected for her in-ring work. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion continued to talk about her expectations for this year’s WrestleMania, stating that she’s ready to break off from her role as Queen Zelina’s sidekick.

“That is my goal and if I don’t get that, I don’t know what I’m going to do because I want a WrestleMania moment,” Carmella stated. “I want an opportunity to show what I can do. I want to remind people of what I can do because I know what I’m capable of but maybe some people out there forgot. I’d like my opportunity to remind everyone what I’m capable of and I want more than just being one half of the Tag Team Champions and being Queen Zelina’s sidekick.”

