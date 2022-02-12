As seen in the tweet below, the NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has been catching up with one of WWE’s top managers: MVP.

The two can be seen taking a picture while visiting the performance center, with both complimenting the other in their comments.

“This kid reminds me of someone. I like his style…#ballin #shootforthemoon #generationalswag”

“Never hurts to talk business (goat emoji),” Carmelo added.

Hayes started his pro wrestling career in indie promotion Beyond Wrestling before he was signed to a WWE developmental contract on February 12, 2021. He made his debut on WWE television on June 1, accepting then-Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA’s open challenge for the title. Carmelo lost that bout, but it showed the potential the upstart had for his future.

He would quickly rise through the ranks of WWE NXT after that debut, winning the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament and using his earned title opportunity to successfully capture the NXT North American Title from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Recently, he unified the Cruiserweight and North American Championships by defeating Roderick Strong in a unification match. He has since retired the Cruiserweight belt and remained the raining North American champ.

You can see the full post below:

