John Poz’s Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast welcomed former WWE Superstar and current NWA wrestler, Chris Adonis A.K.A. Chris Masters, to the show on this week’s episode.

The current NWA National Champion discussed his beginnings in pro wrestling and his time with WWE. Masters last performed in Vince McMahon’s promotion in 2011, but he currently sees an opportunity for him to return immediately.

Current WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, uses his old finisher the “Masterlock”, now dubbing it “The Hurt Lock” as his own. Lashley was the first person to ever break Chris Masters’ “Masterlock” and has now adopted the move.

“I still feel like any given moment it’s a good opportunity for me to make my presence felt and have the Masterlock challenge, The Hurt Lock,” Chris Masters said. “As Bruce Pritchard said on ‘Something To Wrestle With’ that they did earlier this month it is just one of those situations where you never say never, but I can’t say there’s, you know, there are no indicators of that happening at any given point right now. In this line of business, you just, it’s just one of those things where you just gotta be ready.”

During his time with WWE, he was plagued with incidents that he reveals he is still recovering from today. Masters said that he did not have the skills during his time to deal with it. In November 2007, it was reported that Masters had been suspended for 60 days for having violated WWE’s Wellness Policy a second time. Not long after, he was released. He noted he had a big problem with painkillers during this period.

“This is a problem that kind of nationwide at this point, but you know, the opiate epidemic had gotten to me, and painkillers and that became a huge problem for me that just kind of crept up,” Masters explained. “I never thought it would be an issue and it became a big issue for me and I obviously had a lot of disposable income and I also had acquired, how should I say, like a never-ending resource essentially. So, I mean, it was just a bad combination. A lot of people suffer and it’s a very difficult thing to get over.”

