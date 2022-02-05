Pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm is reportedly making his way back to Impact Wrestling as a producer, according to Storm during an interview with F4Wonline.com.

Storm’s first project is to run the returning Gut Check tryout, which will take place at the Arnold Classic on March 6. He will be working alongside John E. Bravo that day to scout out new talent for the Impact roster.

Speaking on Figure 4 Daily, Storm confirmed he is back with IMPACT.

“Producer, coach, whatever you want to call it,” Storm said when asked about his role. “I’m quite sure Scott is willing to hear an idea or two if I happen to suggest one, but that is not part of my current job description.”

The seasoned vet was working with Impact in early 2019 before he was scooped back up by WWE to work in a backstage role in November 2019. Shortly thereafter, in April 2020, Storm was released from the company due to company budget cuts.

“This is a chance to make the decision I made two years ago. I had done a couple of tapings with IMPACT as a producer, back when I still had my school, and when I decided to close my school and was looking at options, I talked with IMPACT and I talked with WWE,” Storm said. “WWE made a very eager, good offer. I really liked it in IMPACT, but both my wife and me liked the idea of the security in WWE, which is ironic considering it ended up being a six-month gig. Maybe that’s karma or destiny telling me I should have made the other decision in the first place. I enjoyed the two tapings that I did. I liked the atmosphere and people and I’ve always gotten along with Scott (D’Amore). I’m looking forward to it, it won’t be too long. I will be going to the New Orleans tapings and I will be overseeing Gut Check.”

