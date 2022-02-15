Longtime pro wrestling referee Mickie Henson (aka Mickie Jay) has passed away at the age of 59.

Henson passed away following a battle of pneumonia from COVID-19, according to PWInsider. He was taken off life support at 6:19pm ET this evening. Henson suffered severe lung damage while battling pneumonia.

Henson began working as a referee in 1987. He was hired by WCW in the early 1990s, and worked there until WWE purchased the company in early 2001. WWE hired Henson in 2005, and he eventually worked as head referee for SmackDown and ECW. He left the ring in 2008 after being diagnosed with Mantle cell lymphoma, which he later defeated. Henson officially departed WWE in 2009, and was complimentary of WWE for keeping him paid for 8 months after he learned of his illness. At one point he had been told he only had months to live, but he battled back and defeated the cancer.

Henson briefly worked as an enhancement talent on WWE TV in the early 1990s, and also wrestled on the Florida indie scene. He lived in Key West, Florida for more than 15 years, and was known to be an avid fisherman.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]