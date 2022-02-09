Former WWE NXT Superstar A.Q.A (fka Zayda Ramier) is set to make her AEW debut tonight on Dynamite from Atlantic City, NJ.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that A.Q.A will answer the Open Challenge issued by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill tonight. Khan referred to her as the best free agent available.

“Tonight’s a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10! Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite!,” Khan wrote.

This will be the first TV match for A.Q.A since being released from her WWE contract back on November 4. A student of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, WWE signed A.Q.A in January 2021. She debuted on the March 31 edition of NXT, teaming with current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin for a loss to Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. She then defeated Toni Storm on the April 27 NXT show, took a loss to Sarray on May 4, took a loss to Mercedes Martinez on May 25, and teamed with Zoey Stark for a loss to LeRae and Hartwell on June 1. She was then released this past November along with other budget cuts, after previously being “medically disqualified” due to a health issue.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s tweet:

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isaiah Kassidy

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends in an Open Challenge against the debuting A.Q.A

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

