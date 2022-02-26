As you can see in the image included below, the full setlist for AEW’s first “AEW Music LIVE!” show has been revealed.

We previously noted how there will also be a heavy focus on the recent “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Volume 1” album that AEW released for Black History Month, which features various rappers and singers telling the stories of AEW wrestlers via their theme songs. The concert will be headlined by AEW’s in-house producer, Mikey Rukus, along with a live band and support from rappers Monteasy and Wrestle & Flow.

The first-ever AEW Music LIVE! concert will be held on Saturday, March 5 at The Venue at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, just one day before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Mikey Rukus, the in-house producer of the project, is hopeful that this will give fans a new approach to their favorite wrestler’s theme songs.

“Since day one, the mission of AEW Themes has been to deliver a multi-faceted experience for fans,” Rukus said. “Beyond telling stories for our incredible talent as they make their way to the ring, we strive to create music that can transcend and be experienced in different settings. This includes being added to personal playlists, being heard in sports arenas across the U.S., and now, our first-ever live concert setting. Fans heading to Orlando for REVOLUTION have a unique opportunity to enjoy their favorite themes within the energy of a live gig, and this is the beginning of AEW offering an amazing new experience on the road.”

You can see the list of tracks included below:

Thunder Rosa – Blood and Glory

Eddie Kingston – Cold World

Lucha Bros – Zero Miedo

Rise (AEW Dark Elevation Theme)

Wardlow – This Is War

Varsity Blondes – City Lights

Nyla Rose – Beast Bomb

Penelope Ford – Superbad Girl

Chaos Project – The Pit

Dark Order – Join Us

Matt Hardy (AHFO) – Ghost Town

Sting – Arrival

Dynamite Theme

Adam Cole – All About Tha Boom

You can see the image of the setlist below:

