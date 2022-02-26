Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Welcome To Heartbreak 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
GCW Welcome To Heartbreak 2022 card announced before the show (subject to change)
Joey Janela & X-Pac vs. The Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona)
AJ Gray (c) vs. ACH for the GCW Extreme Championship
Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe)
Blake Christian vs. Nick Wayne
Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Homicide
Tony Deppen vs. Kevin Blackwood
Mike Bailey vs. Ninja Mack
Matthew Justice vs. Gringo Loco vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. TBA in a Scramble Match
*TONIGHT!*
Immediately following #AEWRampage…#GCWHeartbreak is LIVE in LA featuring XPAC's return to wrestling!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/NPsIar8yxk
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 26, 2022
