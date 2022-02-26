Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Welcome To Heartbreak 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

GCW Welcome To Heartbreak 2022 card announced before the show (subject to change)

Joey Janela & X-Pac vs. The Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona)

AJ Gray (c) vs. ACH for the GCW Extreme Championship

Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe)

Blake Christian vs. Nick Wayne

Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Homicide

Tony Deppen vs. Kevin Blackwood

Mike Bailey vs. Ninja Mack

Matthew Justice vs. Gringo Loco vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. TBA in a Scramble Match

*TONIGHT!* Immediately following #AEWRampage…#GCWHeartbreak is LIVE in LA featuring XPAC's return to wrestling! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/NPsIar8yxk XPac/Janela vs Major Players

Dr Wagner vs Homicide

Bailey vs Ninja

Blake vs Wayne

Briscoes vs Juicy/Fatu

AJ vs ACH pic.twitter.com/mhYnp2eE8K — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 26, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]