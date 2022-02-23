WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has performed some remarkable feats of strength during his career in pro wrestling. But one of his most impressive was seen only by the live fans who were in attendance.

“There was never a human being that I grabbed that I couldn’t Jackhammer,” Goldberg recently told Dr. Beau Hightower. “I did it to Viscera over, you know, overseas. Nobody’s ever seen the video. No. This was somewhere else. Yeah, no one’s ever seen it. I’ve got it, I’ll put it out one day.”

Goldberg has shared a pro wrestling ring with many of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling. He expressed his respect for many of the stars he watched and wrestled over the years.

“If it wasn’t for (Hulk) Hogan, the business wouldn’t be what it is,” Goldberg said. “Ric Flair, the same thing. Dusty Rhodes, the same thing. Modern-era, obviously The Rock is the biggest entertainer that’s ever graced the wrestling ring. Steve Austin, great friend of mine. You know, I mean, he was the pinnacle. Undertaker, I mean there’s so many. Dallas Page and what he did for me and what he taught me back in the day with no strings attached when everybody was trying to ruin me. You know, I mean there, there are many guys that I have the utmost respect for, for many different reasons.”

Despite his rapid rise to the main event and popularity during the late 1990s in World Championship Wrestling, Goldberg struggled to find his footing when he signed with WWE during the early 2000s. Goldberg believes former WCW wrestlers didn’t get a fair shake in WWE, and he feels that label still follows him today.

“I still believe there’s a tiny bit of that in the back of everybody’s mind because I did work for the competitor, you know, during those Monday Night Wars, battles,” Goldberg explained. “But I think what has made me successful and also made me hated is the thing that is the determining factor. I was the Mike Tyson of wrestling. My goal was to be something completely different. Black tights, black shoes. I didn’t freaking talk for six months. I just squished motherf*ckers. That’s my job. That’s what I do. That’s what I did when I was younger.”

