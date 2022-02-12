As seen in the videos below, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan had a night out in Tampa earlier this week that, at times, got documented on social media. But it would be hard for two of the most recognizable characters in all of pro wrestling to go out and not attract attention, right?

During their fun, Hogan took a moment to give a shoutout to Ric Flair as the greatest wrestler of all time. He then established that, for him, the greatest three wrestlers of all time are #1 Ric Flair, #2 Himself, Hulk Hogan, and #3 ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

“Well, let me tell you something brother! I want everybody in here, on the one, two, three, to give me a ‘Wooo!’ for the greatest wrestler of all time,” Hogan encouraged. “One! Two! Three! Wooo! Hey, thank you guys for coming out. This is the greatest wrestler of all time, Ric Flair,”

“In honor of the third greatest wrestler ever, ’cause he’s #1, I’m #2. In honor of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!”

There’s also another video that was posted showing Hogan enjoying a drink as Ric Flair dances with a woman at the bar. The two were clearly having a great time on the town.

You can see the full videos below:

Ric Flair last night in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/mPp8fwnwDC — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 10, 2022

Hulk Hogan puts over Ric Flair as the greatest wrestler of all time. pic.twitter.com/O4KCUSVJcV — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 10, 2022

