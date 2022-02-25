Several new matches have been added to the card for the upcoming Sacrifice event from Impact Wrestling.

Sacrifice will see Impact World Champion Moose defend his title against Heath Miller.

Moose vs. Heath was made after Heath issued a challenge during Moose’s opening promo on Impact last night. Heath ended up laying Moose out and standing over him with the title. Video from the segment can be seen below.

Impact has also announced that The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Violent By Design at Sacrifice. VBD will apparently be represented by Eric Young and Joe Doering. The storyline is that Young asked The Good Brothers for the title shot they had promised VBD a while back in exchange for help, but The Good Brothers turned them down. The Good Brothers were then attacked by VBD and Guerrillas of Destiny.

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards and PCO vs. Jonah have also been announced for Sacrifice.

Finally, next week’s go-home edition of Impact will feature Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz. The winner will go on to challenge Mickie James for her Knockouts World Title at Sacrifice.

Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place on Saturday, March 5 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. It will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Heath vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Chelsea Green or Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

PCO vs. Jonah

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

