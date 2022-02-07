Long before he made it to WWE, Kevin Owens got his start in his home province of Quebec, Canada learning from another legendary name from that part of the country, Jacques Rougeau. Rougeau says Owens’ talent for professional wrestling quickly became apparent.

“He was my student for five years,” Rougeau told It’s My Wrestling Podcast. “I’m the one who taught him how to wrestle. I knew when I was teaching him in my school. He was always ahead of the other kids. And he always wanted to go fast. I was saying, ‘Hey, we’re a group. You’re not alone here. The other guys paid too. So just take your time.'”

Kevin Owens’ quick progression eventually led to him leaving Rougeau’s school. There were no hard feelings and Rougeau says he saw some of himself in the younger version of Owens.

“After five years, he couldn’t take it anymore,” Rougeau recalled. “He just took off and did independent things. He was arrogant. I was when I was young. I saw him in me. It didn’t bother me because he was a likable guy.

“You know, when you put him back in his place, he’d come and give you a hug,” Rougeau continued. “I wanted him to understand that he went out of bounds a little bit then I bring him back in line and then we had a great relationship till the day left. I always liked the guy. He knew how to be liked by people.”

In WWE, Kevin Owens has held the Universal Championship, the United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship. Jacques Rougeau also won the Intercontinental Championship as The Mountie in 1992. Rougeau is also a former three-time WWF World Tag Team Champion.

