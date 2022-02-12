It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be returning to the National Wrestling Alliance for the 2022 Crockett Cup tournament as an “official ambassador”.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 from the Nashville Fairgrounds. It will be available to stream vial FITE.TV and traditional pay-per-view.

So far, talent announced for the show include The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe), NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion, Nick Aldis, Chris Adonis, and others. More stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

If you would like to purchase tickets, they are available at this link.

The inaugural Crockett cup was held in 1986 and was won by the legendary Road Warriors, Animal and Hawk. After over 30 years, Billy Corgan brought the tournament back in 2019, with Villain Enterprises winning that year. The subsequent Tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19, so this will be the return of the event.

Tonight’s NWA pay-per-view, Powerrr Trip, takes place in Oak Grove, Kentucky at Valor Hall tonight. You can see the full card below:

NWA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona

NWA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Kamille Vs. Taryn Terell

NWA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather

KENTUCKY SWEETHEARTS BRAWL

OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)

I QUIT MATCH

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

TWO-OUT-OF-THREE FALLS MATCH

Colby Corino vs. Rhett Titus

Chelsea Green vs. Kylie Raw

Mike Knox vs. ‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke

Cyon, Matthew Mims, & The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor and Rush Freeman) vs. Idolmania Sports Management (Tyrus, BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater, & Marshe Rockett)

