Warrior Award recipient and WWE superfan Jarrius Robertson was ringside during this week’s SmackDown in New Orleans, LA. Robertson has shared a video where he can be seen asking Jimmy Uso for a Bloodline shirt.

“I need that shirt,” Robertson told Uso.

“I got one for you right here, dog,” Uso responded, while handing over the shirt to Robertson.

From the video, it appears The Usos & WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were preparing for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The Viking Raiders & Drew McIntyre. It’s unknown if the match will air on next week’s taped SmackDown, or if it was a dark match. You can click here for spoilers from next week’s show.

The 19-year-old Robertson is a double liver transplant survivor. While battling biliary atresia, a rare chronic liver disease, he has undergone dozens of surgeries in his short life. In 2018, he was presented the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Robertson has also received honors from NFL franchise New Orleans Saints and the NBA. He was also the recipient of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2017 ESPYS.

You can see the interaction between Jimmy Uso and Jarrius Robertson below. Robertson also shared several other videos of him at Friday’s show.

