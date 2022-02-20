As noted late last week, former WWE star Kairi Sane is returning to the ring under the name KAIRI.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion appeared at Friday’s Stardom press conference and confirmed she will be returning to the promotion. She was announced for the Stardom World Climax Shows on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

But even though it seems her journey with WWE has come to an indefinite end, Kairi Sane sent a playful message to the WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch via Twitter.

Sane believed that Lynch’s outfit looked like a fashion choice she would have made, and wrote, “That outfit … Do you miss me?” She also photoshopped her own head onto Lynch’s body, giving a glimpse at what it would be like if she was the RAW Women’s Champion

Kairi Sane spent more than 6 years with Stardom before being signed by WWE in 2017. She won the 2017 Mae Young Classic, the WWE NXT Women’s Title, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles before returning to Japan in July 2021 to be with her husband. She continued to work in Japan as a WWE Ambassador until her contract just recently expired.

You can see the exchange between Becky and Kairi Sane below:

That outfit … Do you miss me? 🥴🖤 pic.twitter.com/Otm4BdxSQ6 — KAIRI /カイリ🏴‍☠️ (@KAIRI_official) February 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]