WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is receiving backlash online after sharing a controversial take on the ongoing conflict between Russia and The Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Kane asserted that using strength and force like Putin is appropriate because, historically, “might makes right”.

“If you on the Left and are shocked by Putin’s aggression, wake up, Sunshine,” Kane wrote. “Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It’s a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved).”

He also added, “I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for.”

The struggle between Russia and Ukraine continues developing as Putin attempts to redraw the map of Europe. The battle began early on February 24, when Putin launched a “special military operation” into the country, attacking from fronts in the North, South, and East. Russian troops continues invading and seizing major cities in Russia, like the capital, Kyiv.

You can see the full post below:

