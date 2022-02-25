Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio, where he looked at the AEW roster. The new signing for Tony Khan admitted that he’s not familiar with everybody in the company. However, that is something that excites him.

“There’s a lot of people here that I am not familiar with at all,” he admitted. “So, the prospect of meeting and battling new people, or people that I don’t know, or have never met, is always exciting to me. It was the same way on the indies. When I would go to a different country or something to that effect. I went out to do battle with that country’s guy.

“That was always something that very much excited me. So, in this situation, clearly, excitement is through the roof and there’s a lot of potential for different battles and things of that sort. It’s something that I am very much looking forward to.”

Keith Lee was initially part of the Wednesday night war on the opposite side of things. He was involved with WWE, and the former NXT Champion has admitted it is strange to be on the other side.

“It’s very strange,” Keith stated. “As a matter of fact, this is actually a conversation that I had with Tony, the strangeness of doing battle against each other, and myself and Adam Cole being some of the people he was most worried about going against. Now all of a sudden, it’s like some during the season illegal trade was made and now we’ve joined the other side.

“I think it’s exciting, it adds something different. And kind of shows, what you mentioned earlier, about this world moving so quickly. Sometimes I think wrestling moves too quickly. But I think that in this circumstance, I really feel like it’s very likely for the best.”

Keith Lee also spoke about the possibility of being in a faction with Mark Henry. This led to him revealing that WWE had issues with the way he spoke. This is something that the World’s Strongest Man could cover if that becomes a problem again for him.

“Listen, it’s something that Mark and I talked about years ago, maybe I think I was still in NXT at the time. He knows I am open to that,” Lee said on a potential faction with Henry. “Especially since in that particular place most people had an issue with the way that I speak and my demeanor in how I speak, and my cadence.

“I don’t know what it is about. Maybe my voice or maybe its vocal tone, whatever it may be, was a bit of an issue there. If it ever becomes an issue, I am sure that Mark could take the reins. The guy is very versatile with his microphone skills.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]