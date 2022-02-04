King Xavier Woods is reportedly one step closer to returning to the ring.

As we’ve noted, Woods suffered a muscle tear during the Street Fight against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on the January 7 SmackDown. Woods noted then that he was expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks. It was recently reported that Woods was scheduled to return to the road at last Friday’s SmackDown, but he was not backstage.

In an update, Woods has now been removed from WWE’s internal inactive talent list, according to Fightful Select. Woods has been off the list since last Friday’s SmackDown.

This is likely an indication that Woods has been medically cleared to return to the ring, but that was not confirmed. If Woods is able to get physical this week, that would mean he’s returning from the injury earlier than expected.

Woods’ return will add to The New Day’s reunion on SmackDown. Big E was recently sent back to the blue brand to reunite with Kofi Kingston, and with Woods back, The New Day will once again be a three-man team.

