During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion spoke about his memorable match with The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006. While answering questions about the match, Kurt Angle spoke about the most painful move to take from the Deadman.

“Without a doubt The Last Ride,” Angle said. “You want to make sure you don’t have to go to the bathroom when you take it. It will knock the s--t out of you, the air out of you, the piss, everything. You’ll go to the bathroom in your pants with that move alone. Empty everything before.”

Speaking of The Undertaker, The Phenom was recently revealed as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during WrestleMania 38 weekend. While a video package aired during this past weekend’s Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, The Undertaker was reportedly scheduled to appear but plans were later nixed.

Of all the spectacular moments of The Undertaker’s career as a locker room leader, The Deadman was also the official “judge” of WWEs Wrestler’s Court. Matt Hardy recently relived he and his brother Jeff’s experience in wrestler’s court due to their experience on a flight, stealing Kane’s first-class seat. Kurt Angle spoke about the only time he ever witnessed wrestlers court during his time with WWE and why it involved a writer for the company.

“I did witness wrestlers’ court one time,” Angle said. “What happened was the writer, Brian Gewirtz, who I believe is the most talented writer WWE ever had in the company, he was writing for a lot of the superstars. In particular, The Rock, me, Chris Jericho, Edge and Christian, and some of the wrestlers thought that he was favoring us more than them. Brian was just doing his job, he had good chemistry with certain wrestlers and that’s where Vince assigned him to. The wrestlers thought he was doing it because he was playing favorites but he wasn’t playing favorites.

“This is who he was supposed to be writing for, they decided to take him to wrestler’s court and Undertaker was the judge and [JBL] was the prosecuting attorney. Brian Gewirtz had to defend himself and he got abused, verbally abused, not physically but it was pretty brutal. In the end, what he had to do was buy two kegs of beer for the wrestlers. Wrestlers court usually ended in someone having to pay someone off with alcohol.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]