AEW star Kyle O’Reilly filed to trademark his nickname this past week.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that O’Reilly filed to trademark “Violent Artist” on February 2.

The filing shows O’Reilly has been using the name since May 4, 2016.

The following use description was included with O’Reilly’s USPTO filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer”

O’Reilly left WWE NXT in early December, and signed with AEW later that month, appearing on the December 22 edition of Dynamite. He has aligned himself with former Undisputed Era partners Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. O’Reilly has wrestled just one match in AEW, which came on the December 29 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite as he teamed with Cole and Fish to defeat Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta.

