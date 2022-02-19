Lacey Evans took to Twitter this week and made a post about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but quickly deleted it.

Evans was working a romantic storyline with Flair when we last saw her on WWE TV, right before she went on a hiatus while pregnant with her second child. She tweeted a screenshot from a RAW Talk appearance she made with The Nature Boy, and revealed some inappropriate comments Flair allegedly made to her.

“Throwback to when I got ready to do a segment of RAW with @RicFlairNatrBoy and he tells me he’s ‘in the mood for some Hooters’ after seeing me. [laughing emoji] #RAW,” Evans wrote.

Evans deleted the tweet shortly after posting it, but you can see a screenshot below.

For those unaware, Hooters is an American restaurant established back in 1983, which has since expanded internationally. Wikipedia describes the chain with the following: “The Hooters name is a double entendre referring to both a North American slang term for women’s breasts and the logo (a bird known for its ‘hooting’ calls: the owl). The waiting staff at Hooters restaurants are primarily young women, usually referred to simply as ‘Hooters Girls’, whose revealing outfits and sex appeal are played up and are a primary component of the company’s image.”

There’s no word on why Evans deleted the tweet. Flair has not commented publicly as of this writing.

Evans is expected to make her WWE ring return soon, perhaps in time for WrestleMania 38 or the post-WrestleMania RAW. She has been away from WWE since announcing her pregnancy on the February 15, 2021 edition of RAW. She gave birth to her second child on October 16, and resumed training in November. Evans has been teasing her return on social media.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a screenshot of Evans’ deleted tweet below:

