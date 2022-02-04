Lisa Marie Varon, known as Victoria during her time in WWE, recently stopped by Cafe de Rene to discuss her career.

Varon made a surprise return to WWE in last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble and she recalled how humbling it was that today’s current WWE stars remembered her work.

“When I went back to the Rumble last year, I didn’t think that these girls would know who I was. I went up and said, ‘hi, my name is Lisa,’ and they’re, ‘I know who you are, you’re Victoria’. I’m Like, ‘ah, you know who I am?’

“Because we’re all in a bubble that, still, they forget that we’re still normal people that still have to pay out bills. We’re doing our laundry, we have to freaking pay for our car insurance. We have our life still outside. I wish we had publicists and managers to help us out with this stuff. Most of us do it ourselves. We forget what we’ve done and it’s so humbling to have people still, ‘do you remember this? Do you remember that? Oh my God, that was my favorite moment’. And you’re still — it’s shocking to me.”

Lisa Marie Varon was thrilled to be back in action, but she admits that she didn’t condition well enough prior to her return. She apparently “collapsed” when she went back to Gorilla position post-match.

“I talk to ODB, you know, Jessica, every day, and Melina every day. And we just complain about — I just walked to the post office and I was out of breath. And I go, ‘that’s how I am when I walk to my parking structure’. I’m like, that’s all I want, I want to be healthy where I’m not out of breath.

“Dude, at that Royal Rumble, I came back, I collapsed on the floor. I’m like, ‘you guys need to give me more than two weeks.’ I was about to cough, my throat was burning. I didn’t post for five days after, I was in bed. I didn’t get hurt or anything. I was so exhausted, I forgot how exhausting the road was. And I was there for one day, I mean, rehearsals and they have to tell you what number you are, it’s a little different now. And I didn’t know many people backstage, of course, Torrie Wilson was there, Mickie James, Nattie Neidhart, like, the people that I knew. And the crew, the same guys, the same camera guys.”

