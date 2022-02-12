WWE Hall of Famer and #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship, Lita, will be appearing on this Monday’s episode of RAW. As mentioned in WWE.com’s announcement, we are less than one week away from Elimination Chamber where the former member of Team Xtreme will challenge Becky Lynch to earn her fifth Women’s Title.

You can see the full announcement from WWE below:

“Two weeks after making her return to Monday Night Raw and just five days away from her Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is back on the red brand!

What will the four-time Women’s Champion have in store for the WWE Universe and Big Time Becks as she gets set for an extreme showdown at the Jeddah Premium Live Event?

Tune in Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on Syfy to find out!”

Lita made her return to the ring in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match this past January, entering at #26 and surviving just over 10 minutes before being tossed out by SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She picked up just one elimination of her own, and that was Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Before that, Lita competed in a 10-woman match on the October 29, 2018 RAW, and teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus the night before at Evolution to defeat Mickie and Alicia Fox. She also competed in the 2018 Royal Rumble, and defeated Heath Slater in a No DQ match at RAW 1000 on July 23, 2012, but her last standard women’s division singles match came at Survivor Series 2006 when she dropped the WWE Women’s Title to Mickie.

