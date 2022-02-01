Speaking with SK Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam ahead of last Saturday’s Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan expressed her desire to “go anywhere and everywhere” and “legitimately wrestle everyone” if WWE were to open the “Forbidden Door.”

“I will go anywhere and everywhere,” Morgan said. “That would be a dream of mine. I want to legitimately wrestle everyone.”

Morgan then named a long list of potential opponents.

“Oh my gosh, I would love to wrestle Mickie James. I’d love to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, Britt Baker, Abadon, Ruby Soho, Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose and Chelsea Green, you know, I want to wrestle everyone. So this is exciting for me because it feels like it could be the beginning of something great, something new. This kinda feels bigger than wrestling in a way. So, to sum it up, I love that Mickie James is gonna be here at the Royal Rumble!”

Morgan spoke further about WWE opening up a new world of possibilities by bringing in IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James as a participant in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble.

“When I think of wrestling, the forbidden door, Mickie James coming over [to WWE]… it makes me happy,” said Morgan. “I don’t see brands, networks, and different shows. I just see family in a weird way. Like, we all have the same goal. We all have the same purpose.

“We’re all doing this together, and whether it’s separate, we’re all doing the same thing. It’s the same thing everywhere you go. I love that and I hope it’s beginning of more integration between different networks, programs and Superstars. I love that she’s [Mickie James] gonna get to represent TNA [IMPACT] and their division at the Royal Rumble, which is one of our four big pay-per-views of the year. It’s a huge, huge platform. But I think it’s amazing, and I welcome it and I hope we get to do more of it.”

While Liv Morgan entered the Rumble at #6 and lasted nearly 37 minutes, Mickie James entered at #20 and lasted 11:40 until her elimination by WWE Hall of Famer Lita. You can click here to see the full list of 30 entrants and eliminations from the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

You can watch Liv Morgan talking about the Forbidden Door below (starting at the 1:29 mark).

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]