The February 18 Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is being taped tonight at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Below are live spoilers, courtesy of reader EJ Cambre:

* The face-off between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened the episode. This was basic trash talking between the two, not a long segment at all and no fighting. Goldberg came out to his longer entrance from his dressing room, with pyro and all

* Ricochet defeated Sheamus

SmackDown is being taped due to the WWE crew traveling to Saudi Arabia next Friday for Elimination Chamber the next day. Already announced for the show:

