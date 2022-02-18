As a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James joined the show to talk about her time with the WWE and the list of storylines she was involved in that she wasn’t the biggest fan of.

The Knockouts World Champion spoke about the angle she had with LayCool back in the day when Michelle McCool and Layla called her “Piggy James”. James mentioned how powerful that angle ended up being in the end but how she wasn’t a fan of it at the moment.

“I didn’t love the ‘Piggy James’ angle,” Mickie James said. “I hated it because I felt like it was ribbing on a square. It was meant to get real heat for Michelle and Layla but I kind of felt like it was cheap heat and a different way to go. In the moment, I was very torn but I’m also of the mindset like they’re going to give me this thing that I felt in my heart at the moment like they’re going to give me this crappy storyline about calling me fat. I had several conversations with the girls too and it wasn’t like the girls were over the moon about doing the storyline either.

“They were heavy in their hearts as well and I’m just going to try to make it gold and try to get these girls over as monster heels because that’s obviously the end goal of what we want. They weren’t at that time but they were at the end of it, especially Vickie Guerrero being involved and all of those things. I felt like it did achieve that purpose, I didn’t love it in it but however the amount of women now that have come to me since then and said that story empowered them because they felt very bullied or very self-conscious about their weight or their body that it really empowered them is really remarkable. Now looking back on it, it was a very powerful part of my career and I know it’s that mixed bag of how people feel about it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

