After WWE and A&E teased “BIG news” to be announced soon, many speculated what the announcement would be.

According to the PWInsider, the news is supposed to include a new season of the A&E “Biography: WWE Legends” with no word about which Legends will be featured on the show.

The first Season of “Biography: WWE Legends” aired from April 18 to June 6 this past year, featuring 8 two-hour documentaries on WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior and several others.

During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he’s been contacted by A&E to do some commentary for a documentary on D-Generation X. The current AEW commentator has been involved in several WWE A&E documentaries and stated that he won’t do the show unless he’s interested.

“A&E wants me to be on a documentary about DX,” Ross said. “I haven’t decided if I’m going to do it or not but we’ve got to work out the time. It becomes bureaucratic bullsh**. Here’s what we can pay you, here’s what we can’t pay you, why should we pay you? You shouldn’t if you don’t want to, I’m not going to go do a lot of free sh** and I sure as hell am not going to travel, get on another airplane for free so I can say I was on television again. That doesn’t work for me, it’s not me being greedy.”

A&E also aired WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures from April 18 to June 20 of this past year, with the show featuring Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon getting former WWE Superstar AJ Francis to meet up with various superstars to search the country for rare collectibles the company wanted kept at the WWE warehouse.

Stay tuned for more on WWE and A&E as it’s still unclear what the official “BIG news” will be. Below you can see the tweet posted by “WWE on A&E’s” Twitter account, where the video says “Are you Ready?”, DX’s infamous catchphrase.

