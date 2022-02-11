A new title match has been added to No Surrender.

Last week’s Impact show opened with Matt Cardona defeating Jordynne Grace to become the new Digital Media Champion.

Cardona ended up hitting Grace with a steel chair while the referee was distracted. He then finished Grace off with Radio Silence for the win.

It was announced on tonight’s episode that Jordynne Grace will get her rematch for the Impact Digital Media Title at No Surrender.

Grace became the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion back at Bound For Glory on October 23, defeating Green, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, and Madison Rayne in a tournament final Six-Way match.

Impact No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

Below is the updated No Surrender card:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) (c)

Violent By Design will be banned from ringside.

Impact Digital Media Championship Match

Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

Jay White vs. Eric Young

Honor No More (PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin)

If HNM wins, they can stay in Impact, but must leave if they lose.

* JONAH vs. Black Taurus

.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with @TheMattCardona in the back and he had A LOT to say!@TheMattCardona goes one on one with @JordynneGrace in a Digital Media Championship rematch at No Surrender! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9qefH7aIDP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022

I’m really living rent free in his studio apartment brain. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/rTryYlMQTk — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 11, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]