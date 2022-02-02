LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy is now official for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

As seen in the video below, Knight gave a pre-show interview about his feud with Grayson Waller and his new bodyguard, Sanga, when Joe Gacy and Harland approached from behind.

Gacy noted how it appears Knight has a lot of anger in his heart, but if Knight wants, Gacy can help him grow and move on from this restraining order Waller has against him, like he once did with Harland and an unfair restraining order against him.

“You’d do that for me? Man,” Knight said to Gacy. “OK, I’ll tell you what… actually, you gave me an even better idea. Tonight, why don’t we move on together, we’ll move on out to that arena right there and if we play our cards right, I’ll have 2 more restraining orders by the end of the night – you and your little dog, because you will get your ass stomped and that’s not an insult, that’s just a Fact of Life. Yeah!”

Knight stormed off and Gacy remarked to Harland, “What a troubled young man.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with footage of the backstage segment:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers)

* Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy

