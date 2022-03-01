Two more matches are now official for tomorrow’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase will take place on tomorrow’s NXT show.

WWE announced that Wagner has answered the recent challenge issued by Chase, which came after the Robert Stone-led Wagner returned from suspension and beat Chase and his star pupil Bodhi Hayward down.

Draco Anthony vs. Harland is also official for this week’s NXT.

Last week’s NXT show featured security camera footage of Harland and Joe Gacy having words with Anthony during a late night workout session at the WWE Performance Center. Now WWE is asking if Harland and Draco can put aside their differences and come to a peaceful resolution.

This will be just Harland’s third NXT TV match. He defeated Guru Raaj on December 14, and then defeated Chase on December 28. He made his NXT Level Up singles debut with a win over Javier Bernal on the premiere episode. Harland and Gacy took a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on the January 11 show, then returned to tag team action on last week’s NXT Level Up show with a win over Jacket Time.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT:

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round 1: Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round 1: Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne

* Harland vs. Draco Anthony

* Von Wagner answers Andre Chase’s Open Challenge

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]