WWE has announced a match and two segments for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

We noted before how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was advertised locally and by WWE. Now WWE has officially announced The Beast for tonight’s show.

WWE’s official RAW preview stated that Lesnar is ready to celebrate his Elimination Chamber title win, and he will have something to say about his Winner Takes All Match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

WWE has also announced The Miz for another must see edition of MizTV on tonight’s show. We noted before how The Miz was teasing a surprise partner to even the odds against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and WWE is now pushing that reveal for tonight’s show. It’s rumored that Logan Paul is returning to WWE to team with The Miz against The Mysterios for WrestleMania 38.

A tag team match was also announced for tonight’s RAW with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins taking on Randy Orton and Riddle.

Per the stipulation, Rollins and Owens will be added to the upcoming match for the RAW Tag Team Titles between RK-Bro and champions Alpha Academy, if they can defeat RK-Bro tonight. WWE has not confirmed when the title match will take place, just that it’s happening soon.

