WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

We noted before how Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg were advertised locally for tonight’s show. WWE has since officially announced Goldberg to appear for the Elimination Chamber build with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE noted in their updated preview, “In his dominant reign as Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has taken down absolutely everyone in his path. Now, an intense new challenge has emerged in the form of Goldberg, who made a surprise return to SmackDown last week to secure a title match at WWE Elimination Chamber against The Head of the Table. Tonight, the WWE Hall of Famer is back on the blue brand! Find out what’s next en route to the epic Universal Title showdown in Jeddah, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.”

WWE has also announced a special edition of Sami Zayn’s live “In-Zayn” podcast for tonight’s show.

Zayn will be joined by guests Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. As noted, Zayn vs. Nakamura with the title on the line will take place on next Friday’s SmackDown episode, which will also be taped tonight in New Orleans.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura join Sami Zayn on his “In-Zayn” show

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will appear

* Natalya vs. Aliyah in a “Dungeon-style showdown” that can only be won via pinfall or submission

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Naomi

* Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear locally

