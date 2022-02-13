Back on January 20, 2022, it was announced that Artem Chigvintsev, the fiancé of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, had to be pulled from Dancing With The Stars due to an ongoing struggle with pneumonia.

In an update with PageSix this weekend, Nikki explained that, unfortunately, Artem is still battling pneumonia. Though, the couple remains optimistic because the swelling has been receding.

“He still has pneumonia. Monday or Tuesday, we’ll get [another] update,” She further added, “He gets his lungs rescanned and we’ll find out if they’re better. The swellings gone down so, fingers crossed. We’re praying really hard that we get good news.”

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE television alongside her sister, Brie Bella, at the WWE Royal Rumble last month. She is also working as a celebrity judge on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Stay tuned for updates on Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella.

