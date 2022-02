Night 10 of the NJPW Golden Series took place on Sunday. During the show, EVIL successfully defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii.

Also during the event, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada.

Below are the full results and highlights:

* Ryohei Oiwa, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Kosei Fujita, Tomoaki Honma, & Yuji Nagata

* YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto defeated SHO, Dick Togo, & Yujiro Takahashi

* Great-O-Khan defeated Togi Makabe

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Toru Yano, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, & Minoru Suzuki

* Tiger Mask defeated El Phantasmo

* Robbie Eagles defeated Taiji Ishimori

* EVIL (c) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship – Lumberjack Match)

* SANADA & Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada

