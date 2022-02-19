New Japan Pro Wrestling held its New Year’s Golden Series earlier today, and in the main event of the show, SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. He ended up using a clutch hold to secure the pin on Tanahashi, capturing his first singles titles in NJPW.

There were new champions crowned in the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match as well, as Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato won the belts, defeating Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo in a four-way.

You can see the full results from the show below

* DOUKI and TAKA Michinoku (Suzuki-gun) defeated Kosei Fujita and Togi Makabe

* Minoru Suzuki and Taichi (Suzuki-gun) defeated Ryohei Oiwa and Toru Yano

* YOH and Tomohiro Ishii (CHAOS) defeated SHO and Dick Togo (House of Torture)

* Great-O-Khan defeated Tomoaki Honma

* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito (Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

* Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask (Flying Tiger) (c), El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team), El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Suzuki-gun) (New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions)

IWGP Tag Team Championships

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (Bishamon) (c) defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (House Of Torture)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

* SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c)

(New IWGP US Heavyweight Champion)

