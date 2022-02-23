AEW’s Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE, has joined the cast of the new sci-fi NFT series GenZeroes, according to a new report from Deadline. Other actors appearing alongside Wight include Richard Harmon (The 100), Kandsye McClure (Battlestar Gallactica), Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Gallactica), Bethany Brown (The 100), and Aleks Paunovic (Marvel’s Hawkeye).

The show will center around 10 different factions that are fighting for supremacy after an alien invasion left the world devastated. Paul Wight’s character, in particular, is named Thatch, and he is described as, “a warriors warrior and a natural leader when it comes to combat.”

The writers of the series are Matt Venables and Jeremy Smith, who may be best known for writing the SyFy series Van Helsing. The show will be produced by Venables, Smith, Neil Stevenson-Moore, as well as Paunovic, and Kimani Ray Smith will take on the role of director.

The series, slated to premiere at the end of Match 2022, is one of the very first live-action NFT series and is set to include 10 episodes augmented by motion graphic comic books. This means that viewers purchase an NFT via the House of Kibaa website to access the live-action series, comics, and collectibles. As the levels of NFT ownership increase, different benefits will be available, including fractional ownership of the series at the top tier.

After its run is completed on the NFT website, the intention is to bring the series to a wider streaming platform.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]