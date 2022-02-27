As you can see below, WWE NXT star Ivy Nile revealed on social media today that she and her partner are engaged to be married.

Nile, whose real name is Emily Andzulis, included the caption, “It was always you 💜 here’s to forever with you.”

Ivy Nile is featured as a member of the Diamond Mine stable alongside Roderick Strong, Malcolm Bivens, and others. She recently teamed up with Tatum Paxley in the opening round of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but ultimately lost to Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

You can see the engagement photo below:

It was always you 💜 here’s to forever with you 💍 pic.twitter.com/zsKb54Fgvg — ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) February 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]