Actress Melissa Joan Hart was in attendance at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, for last night’s AEW Dynamite.

The cameras cut to the former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star sitting in the front row, shortly before the Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarity match.

After Dynamite went off the air, The Young Bucks, Leva Bates and Vickie Guerrero shared pictures of themselves backstage with Hart.

Meanwhile, Hart took to Instagram to thank the Bucks for having her at the event. Hart shared another picture of herself and a friend reacting to a spot during the Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa No DQ Match.

Hart, a lifelong pro wrestling fan, was involved in a brief Twitter beef with Kevin Owens in 2015. She would later blame WWE’s creative for Owens’ “lazy” character on WWE TV.

Hart wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance for last night’s Dynamite. Also appearing was actor Martin Kove, who was involved in a backstage segment with AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker. Kove is best known for portraying the character of “John Kreese” in The Karate Kid, and the film’s popular spin-off series, Cobra Kai.

Tonight’s #AEWDynamite was pretty magical, especially the part where I got to meet @MelissaJoanHart. pic.twitter.com/DRHRBYALxX — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) February 17, 2022

I hope she uses her witch powers to counter act any Danhausen curses. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 17, 2022

UMMMM THE COBRA KAI CROSSOVER WE DIDN'T KNOW WE NEEDED 🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/p7RbigOIVn — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

