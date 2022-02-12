Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened.

Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him on April 15 of last year, which came after 10 months of inactivity. He has made a few signing appearances since WWE released him, but that’s about the extent of his recent work in the industry.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Rawley noted that he caught a bad case of COVID-19 just over 1.5 years ago, and almost died because of how bad his lungs were. He said he’s still not quite 100%, but he’s getting better and is planning a comeback to pro wrestling.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

You can see the full Instagram post below:

