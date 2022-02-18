Brock Lesnar is expected to win back the WWE Title this weekend.

Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will see Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Title inside the Chamber against Lesnar, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

In an update, a new report from Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso notes that Lesnar is expected to leave Saudi Arabia with the WWE Title. It was noted that WWE does see Theory as a future champion, but not right now.

Lesnar is currently scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. A title win by Lesnar at Elimination Chamber would set up the rumored Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania between The Beast and The Tribal Chief. Reigns will defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on Saturday.

On a related note, Lesnar vs. Reigns will likely headline Night Two of WrestleMania 38. Barrasso noted that the current plan is for Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to main event Night One.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Elimination Chamber and be sure to join us tomorrow at 11am ET for live coverage. You can click here for the current card.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]