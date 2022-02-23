In a recent conversation with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado recalled the time he gained Vince McMahon’s attention while delivering a backstage creative pitch.

“One of the coolest things I will say that I’ve ever seen,” Dorado recounted. “And I’ve never seen this from a writer. I’ve only seen this from Vince McMahon. Myself, Kalisto and Mascara Dagrada (fka Gran Metalik) were having a conversation. I’m talking to Vince, and he’s kind of giving me the same thing where he’s like nodding and just agreeing just to kind of get through the conversation.

“But then all of a sudden, I think we had said something interesting to him. And I remember reading (Chris) Jericho’s book, and he was like, ‘Never talk to Vince when he’s eating. He’s never going to be interested. And if you ever see him pick up a pen and a pad, he’s probably really interested.’ So at that point, we’re talking, and he’s kind of giving us [his attention], he’s going along with the flow.”

Dorado then described the exact moment he knew The Lucha House Party had Vince McMahon’s undivided attention.

“But then all of a sudden, he picks up a pen and a pad, and I just remember going back to Jericho’s book, like, oh, s–t,” Dorado recalled [laughs]. “Like he’s interested in what we’re saying now. We can’t lose them. We got them here now. When he picked up the pad and pen and started writing a note from what we were talking about.

“That’s when I knew, like, ‘okay, we’re not just lucid guys to him. We could be something special. We’re interesting enough.’ That number one, we’re not being cowards and not trying to pitch ideas, but we’re also here talking to him with our balls in our hands and say, ‘hey man, put the ball in our court. Let us do this and let us do that. Let us entertain. Let us be superstars.'”

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were released from their WWE contracts last November, thus ending Lucha House Party. It would be later reported that Dorado and Metalik had requested their releases two months prior, as they were unhappy with their limited WWE TV appearances. You can listen to Dorado’s full interview below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]