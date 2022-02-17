ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes are set to defend the straps at ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

ROH has announced that Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe will defend the titles at Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1 near Dallas, but no opponents have been announced. The ROH Board of Directors is asking fans to let them know who they want to see The Briscoes defend against, and who else they want to see work the Supercard of Honor event.

The Briscoes became 12-time ROH World Tag Team Champions at Final Battle in December by defeating Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, in what was voted ROH Match of the Year. They were recently announced for the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame Class, which will be presented on a special edition of ROH TV during the weekend of March 5. The Briscoes, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe are the first names announced for the ROH HOF.

ROH is currently on a hiatus, but Supercard of Honor is scheduled to mark their return.

Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air on pay-per-view and HonorClub. Below is the updated card:

Winner Takes All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]