Ronda Rousey is now official for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MSG announced today that Rousey will be in action at the non-televised live event on Saturday, March 5.

This will be Rousey’s third appearance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. She debuted with a win over Nia Jax at the MSG live event on July 7, 2018, and then retained her RAW Women’s Title over Jax at the December 26, 2018 MSG live event.

This MSG date is Rousey’s second non-televised live event for her current run. As we’ve noted, she is scheduled to team with Sasha Banks to take on Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the live event on Sunday, March 6 from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada

No matches have been announced for WWE’s return to MSG, but other Superstars advertised are Flair, Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Riddle, AJ Styles, and The Street Profits.

Below is an updated look at Rousey’s WWE schedule, along with the announcement from MSG:

* February 4 – SmackDown at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

* February 11 – SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA (February 18 episode will be taped here)

* February 25 – SmackDown at Giant Center in Hershey, PA

* March 4 – SmackDown at FTX Arena in Miami, FL

* March 5 – WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City

* March 6 – WWE live event at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec

* March 11 – SmackDown at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

* March 18 – SmackDown at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

* March 25 – SmackDown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 Week)

* April 2/3 – WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

BREAKING: 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match Winner "Rowdy" @RondaRousey makes her return to MSG on the Road to #WrestleMania Sat, Mar 5!

