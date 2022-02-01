Ronda Rousey is set to team up with SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks at an upcoming SmackDown live event in Laval, Quebec.

During a commercial break on tonight’s RAW, it was announced that Rousey & Banks will take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Shayna Baszler at a March 6 SmackDown live event in Canada.

Fans on social media pointed out how close friends Rousey and Baszler would be on opposite sides. With Rousey rumored to face Flair at WrestleMania 38, it’s possible that the tag match is part of a storyline going into the big match.

On this week’s RAW, Rousey told RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch that she would announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent this Friday on SmackDown. As noted, Rousey will be making her SmackDown on FOX debut.

Stay tuned for a report on Ronda Rousey’s full schedule going into WrestleMania 38.

No friends in a #RoyalRumble Wicked to see Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share the ring! pic.twitter.com/rKtyM2yoKb — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler advertised for Laval, Quebec @rondarouseyszn — Tom (@TQSherwood) February 1, 2022

Speaking of Rousey apparently some venues hosting upcoming Live events have cards listing a tag match of Rousey/Sasha vs Charlotte/Shayna. Working a tag lets Sasha carry Ronda while Rousey knocks off the rust, allowing WWE to use Sasha 1 more time to put over another white girl. — Marc Board 乱 fka DJ Soulbones (@DJ_Soulbones) February 1, 2022

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks v. Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler advertised for #WWE house show in Laval on March 6. Looks like Ronda is headed to Smackdown. — Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) February 1, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]