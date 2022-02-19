As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion on last night’s SmackDown.

The storyline in the match was Zayn focusing on Nakamura’s injured knee. Towards the closing stages of the match, Zayn wrapped Nakamura’s knee around the ring post and slammed it repeatedly. Back in the ring, Zayn would then execute a hard kick to Nakamura’s injured knee, before rolling up the former champion into a pin fall for the victory.

In a backstage interview after the show, Zayn was reminded how he pounced on an injured Nakamura to score the win.

“Yeah, but I injured him,” Zayn stressed. “So what’s wrong with that? Where’s the round of applause from you, Megan [Morant]? You’ve seen everything I’ve been through.”

Zayn then walked off into a photoshoot while yelling, “Everyone needs me, everyone needs the champion!”

Prior to the photoshoot, Zayn would remind the photographer that he’s now a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

“That’s the third [reign] if you’re counting,” Zayn said. “How hard is it to win one? Next to impossible. They tried to do everything possible to stop from me winning it. And yet here we are!”

