As noted, it was revealed last month that WWE released Samoa Joe as part of a major overhaul of WWE NXT and the Performance Center staff.

Joe did follow up the news with a statement which he posted to social media. In it, he said he’s proud of the moments he created with the NXT talent leading up to his departure, and he hopes to see them continue to grow.

“Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an ‘excuse’ to see their continued growth & achievement. I am very excited for their future,….. and mine [upside-down face emoji],” Joe wrote.

Since posting that message, Joe has remained silent on social media and in the press. Understanding that fans of the seasoned in-ring veteran may be wondering about his whereabouts, Joe posted an update this morning and explained his absence.

“My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world’s most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm,” he writes.

Joe’s final months on WWE’s main roster saw him as a part of the RAW announce team each week while he recovered from injuries. He was released in April 2021 but was then re-hired to work in an enforcer role in WWE NXT that same July. Joe would then make a return to the ring and compete against then-NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Though he won the Championship, he had to relinquish it shortly thereafter due to an undisclosed injury.

Performance Center sources noted that within a few weeks of Joe relinquishing the NXT Title and being made inactive in mid-September, there wasn’t much of any chatter about him returning to the ring in WWE. There’s no word yet on Joe’s next moves in the world of professional wrestling, but we will keep you updated.

Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 7, 2022

My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It’s amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don’t spend the morning reading the world most prolific idiots propped up by the algorithm. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) February 6, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]