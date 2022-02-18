Seth Rollins views Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as the last chance for him to work his way into a main event match at WrestleMania 38. He’ll be one of the five men challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the men’s Chamber match on the show.

“I don’t think there’s any chance we’re main eventing WrestleMania without the WWE Championship,” Rollins told the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast. “And so, like you said, before WrestleMania, we got to go to Elimination Chamber and we got to win, which is not going to be an easy task. So, Bobby (Lashley), he’s got a disadvantage as the champion for sure. Him and five other guys. But, we’ve all got the same chance to walk out of there, that same slim chance to walk out of there, percentage-wise, as the champion.”

Saturday will be the second time that Seth Rollins has appeared in an Elimination Chamber match during his career. His first Chamber match was in 2018. Rollins expects difficult conditions for the match, in part due to the weather in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“So we’ll see what happens because it is a brutal, brutal structure, make no bones about it. We will be in the desert, it will be 100 degrees. It is going to be a hell of a fight between six of the very best superstars in WWE, all trying to win the WWE Championship and then go into WrestleMania as a headliner.”

Seth Rollins and the rest of the WWE talent in Saudi Arabia may get a reprieve from the weather. The high temperature in Jeddah on Saturday is forecasted to be in the 70s F, below average for this time of year. The show is being staged indoors at the Jeddah Super Dome. Rollins is hoping to prevail and carry the WWE Championship into WrestleMania.

“Not everybody can take that title into WrestleMania and main event,’ Rollins said. “I can, and I should, and I will.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

