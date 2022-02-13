AEW announced on Sunday several matches for this Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.
Powerhouse Hobbs is set to face Matt Sydal.
Also, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay will face Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny.
Below is the announced line-up so far for AEW Dark: Elevation:
* Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) vs. two unnamed opponents
* Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews
* Thunder Rosa vs. Riley Shepard
* Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal
* 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia & The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Dark Order
* Ruby Soho & Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose & The Bunny
AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
