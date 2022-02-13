AEW announced on Sunday several matches for this Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Powerhouse Hobbs is set to face Matt Sydal.

Also, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay will face Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny.

Below is the announced line-up so far for AEW Dark: Elevation:

* Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) vs. two unnamed opponents

* Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews

* Thunder Rosa vs. Riley Shepard

* Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal

* 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia & The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Dark Order

* Ruby Soho & Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose & The Bunny

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

