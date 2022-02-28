Shane McMahon has seemingly challenged two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a future match, possibly at WrestleMania 38.

On Sunday, McMahon shared a photo of himself in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he would attend a New York Rangers game with his three sons. As seen below, McMahon stood in front of the synopsis of WrestleMania 1, which was headlined by Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. McMahon stated that reading the synopsis got him thinking about a match with The Hulkster.

With Steve Austin, Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon also rumored to wrestle at WrestleMania 38, WWE is likely pulling all the stops to fill the AT&T Stadium to capacity for the two-night event on April 2 and 3. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE still has more than 20,000 unsold tickets for both nights.

While Shane McMahon wrestled Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) at last year’s WrestleMania 37, Hulk Hogan hasn’t stepped foot inside a WWE ring since his loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006. Hogan did wrestle for TNA/IMPACT several times in 2011 and 2012.

